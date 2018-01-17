Brandi Rhodes Wants To Shake Things Up On ‘WAGS Atlanta’: I’m Not Your Typical ‘Homemaker’

Meet the next big name in reality TV. Ahead of Brandi Rhodes’s debut on ‘WAGS Atlanta,’ she dishes on her relationship and why there’s never been a ‘WAGS’ star like her.

WAGS fans better get ready, because Brandi Rhodes, 34, is about the change the game. The former WWE superstar and current Ring Of Honor wrestler debuts on WAGS Atlanta on Jan. 17 (10pm ET/9pm CT on E!), joining a cast that includes: Kaylin Jurrjens, wife of MLB star Jair Jurrjens, 31; Kierra Douglas, wife of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas; and Shuntel “Telli” Swift, the girlfriend of boxer Deontay Wilder, 32. Yet, don’t expect Cody Rhodes’ better half to simply be another pretty face, as she’s changing what it means to be a “wife and girlfriend.”

“Well, for me what I am hoping you will see [on WAGS] is kind of the opposite of what you think of when you think of a southern wife,” she EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “I learned a lot in filming the show of what is typical of a lot of southern wives. And I don’t fit the bill in any way shape or form. So, I was an interesting addition to the cast, in that I am not a homemaker.”

“No description of that fits me at all,” Brandi tells HollywoodLife.com. That’s an understatement. Brandi is a former competitive figure skater, ex-news reporter, current professional wrestler, model and the founder of her own swimwear line, Confection Swimwear. Obviously, she is not the typical “homemaker” that fans might expect to see on WAGS Atlanta — and that’s the point.

“In my opinion, a homemaker is someone whose sole purpose to make the husband comfortable [while] and they go out and make the earnings. In my household, they all go hand in hand. Of course, I make my husband as happy as possible, but he is also trying to make me happy and he knows that me working is what makes me happy. We just have this kind of power couple dynamic where a lot of the other couples don’t and [some other women] are afraid to work because their husband might be upset because he might not have the dishes done when he gets home. Where I am just like, ‘hire someone else to do that!'” Brandi says while laughing.

“So I am hoping a lot of what you will see is kind of that strong, healthy dynamic where my husband supports me just as much as I support him and all of our endeavors,” Brandi says. “And we work a lot together too, so the portrayal that I am hoping people see – women who are feeling kind of discouraged about getting out there and having careers, I am hoping they will see that and say, ‘Oh hey, man. She is able to do all that with everything that is going on with her husband and his schedule. I should be able to figure it out too.'”

Brandi and Cody do often work together, as the couple has made noteworthy appearances in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. While working side-by-side all the time might cause some relationships to flounder, Brandi and Cody have found a way to make their love flourish. “Well I think with us trial and error has been key,” Brandi says. “Nothing works perfectly the first time but we put respect at the beginning of everything. So there are plenty of times where we are working together and doing things we don’t agree with each other but respect is at the head of that argument. So, its like, instead of fight or fuss about it, we will wait till the time is appropriate and then I am going to bring it up and say ‘here is XYZ’ and why I think we should do this. And a lot of times that is super helpful, rather than flying off the handles or not getting your way over something.”

“It’s kind of like you want to look at it from all angles. Especially in entertainment,” she adds. “So definitely a lot of trial and error but for the most part we are able to come together with things and make them work and a lot of times its about the reactions we get from them. …It was very funny when my husband went platinum blonde for the first time in his life for the [Ring Of Honor] Final Battle PPV and he so badly wanted to give it away before the moment and I kept saying to him — ‘no! You are not going to give this away, this is a bigger moment than you think’ — and he got mad at me because I wouldn’t let him take a picture beforehand.”

“But, man — when we got out there on stage and he lifted his hood and the fire popped up behind him, the crowd went bananas ad I was like, ‘I am right! See I am right!’ That moment would have been gone had he given it away. So things like that happen all the time where he will say, ‘I don’t think you should do that and I won’t…’ and then I will be like, ‘You were right’. So it is nice, we kind of balance each other out.”

Speaking of fire, expect Brandi to bring it when she partakes in the Women of Honor tournament that will crown Ring Of Honor’s first female champion. Brandi takes on Karen Q. in the tournament’s opening match on Jan. 20 in Nashville, Tennessee. While her match with Karen Q should be a slobberknocker, there’s one person she’s gunning for. “You know, so many people in this tournament are very fierce competitors in their own ways but I have had big problems in the past with a girl named Kelly Klein,” she tells HollywoodLife.com.

“She has a winning streak, a unbeatable winning streak right now but she cheats… I had a rough go with her in Atlanta and I was really close to defeating her in Atlanta so if I am up against her I am sure she will be ready to kill me but I have to be one step ahead of her. So I am hoping and looking forward to her in this tournament and knocking her out.”

Will Brandi knock out Kelly in the Women of Honor championship tournament? Will she be a knockout when she joins WAGS Atlanta? Wrestling fans better get to Nashville to watch her in action, after the tune into E! at 10pm ET / 9pm CT to see her debut.

