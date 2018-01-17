Betty White: How She Is Celebrating Her Monumental 96th Birthday

Today is Betty White’s 96th birthday and now we’re hearing how she’s spending it! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Betty White is 96 today but don’t for a second start believing that she’s slowing down! Thanks to our insider, we’re learning not just how everyone’s favorite Golden Girl is spending her b-day but what the future holds for her! “Betty is loving relaxing on her birthday but she has no intentions to rest in her career,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Head here for loads more photos of the beloved perfomer!

The insider went on to add that Betty may not be a spring chicken anymore but she has no interest in retiring! “She is realistic in that being 96 means she has a select amount of years ahead of her but she is not being morbid and thinks she will be happily working and in good health for years to come. We are going to be seeing lots of Betty in 2018 and beyond because she still enjoys it.”Awww! Well we certainly still enjoy seeing her!

“I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside. I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time,” she told Parade Magazine for their latest issue. “Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.” As always, Betty is so inspiring!

