20 Stars Who Love To Flaunt Bikini Bodies On Instagram: Kylie Jenner & More

Do you need some motivation to keep your New Year’s fitness resolution? We’ve got you covered! Take a look at our favorite celebrity bikini body moments from Instagram!

Ladies, spring is right around the corner! What better way to prepare for your 2018 body goals, than to feast your eyes on the best celebrity bikini moments. Get ready to salivate, because these pics are hot! It’s no secret that Sofia Richie, 19, has been killing the swimsuit game! After vacations to both Miami and recently Mexico with Scott Disick, 34, Sofia proves she knows how to rock a bikini! The best bikini moment of Sofia’s is from Summer 2017 when she paired a tiny black bikini with oversized trousers! How chic?! Sofia pulled the look together with bedazzled shades and a sleek bun.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is another celebrity who we love to see in a bikini, but honestly, we’ll take anything we can get since she’s become sort of a recluse lately due to her pregnancy. One of Kylie’s last posts before going into hiding, was of her in an itsy bitsy teeny weeny peach bikini. Kylie shared the hot pic on Instagram back in August. The makeup mogul is sprawled out on a pool chair giving us a jaw dropping view of her famous curves! Yara Shahidi, 17, also joins the list with a fabulous blue two-piece. The pic posted on Dec. 25, was all we wanted for Christmas! The Grown-ish star looked flawless while flaunting her signature natural curls.

Our favorite bikini moment of all-time, however, has to go to Reese Witherspoon, 41! She wowed fans by posing in her Legally Blonde pink bikini in honor of the movie’s 15th anniversary. She proved she’s still got it, and we can’t get enough! The pic shows Reese laid out on a blue pool float with the caption, “I’m able to recall hundreds of important details at the drop of a hat #LegallyBlonde15.”

See more hot bikini moments in our photo gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity bikini moment is your favorite? Let us know below!