California Torture Parents: Watch Moment Cops Busted Them For Holding 13 Kids Captive

After being held captive for years, 13 children belonging to David, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, were finally rescued from their hellish conditions on Jan. 14. A security camera across the street from their Perris, CA home happened to capture the moment that Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the house and made the horrific discovery. The tape obtained by RadarOnline shows a squad car outside the one story house with a commotion of people behind it. Once inside, authorities found 12 malnourished children ages two through 29 shackled to beds and in filthy living conditions.

A brave 17-year-old girl managed to escaped through a window that day and called 911 for someone to come rescue her siblings. She was so emaciated that sheriff’s deputies originally believed she was only about 10-years-old from her appearance. The teen told them that she and her three brothers and nine sisters were being held against their will. That led to the awful discovery that found the siblings who “appeared malnourished and very dirty” as they were found “in dark and foul-smelling surroundings” according to sheriff’s officials. Many were chained or shackled to their beds. The Turpins have been charged with torture and child endangerment and are being held on $9 million bail each while their famished children were taken to area hospitals to be treated for severe malnutrition.

Neighbors were in total shock and disbelief that so many people lived in the house for the past three years and many had no idea the couple even had children, let alone 13 of them! One neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told LA’s KABC-TV that the kids were led away to safety while still in their pajamas and that, “They were very, very pale-skinned, almost like they’ve never seen the sun. And it was mostly girls…kind of small-framed,” the neighbor said. Videos have since surfaced showing the couple having an Elvis impersonator perform wedding vow renewal ceremonies in Las Vegas with the kids standing nearby. The girls were wearing matching plaid dresses and the boys wore black suits and had creepy bowl cuts like their dad. So they got out of the house for those occasions in 2011, 2013, and 2015, but when they were at home the siblings were kept indoors as virtual prisoners.

