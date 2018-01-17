Ann Curry Admits She’s ‘Not Surprised’ By Matt Lauer Allegations: ‘Harassment Was Pervasive’ At NBC

For the first time since leaving NBC News in 2015, Ann Curry gave a TV interview — and she had a lot to say about her former co-anchor, Matt Lauer’s, harassment scandal.

Nearly two months after Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show amidst sexual harassment allegations, his former co-anchor, Ann Curry, gave her first on-camera interview about the situation. Ann appeared on CBS This Morning Jan. 17 and admitted that she’s “not surprised” by the allegations against her former co-anchor. “Now I’m walking down that road and trying not to hurt people because I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated and I don’t want to cause that pain to anyone else,” she said. “But I can say that I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it would be surprising if someone said they didn’t see that. Verbal, sexual harassment was pervasive.”

When asked to expand on what she meant by that, she kept it straightforward: “I don’t want to cause more pain, but you’re asking me a direct question and I’m an honest person. It was [pervasive], period.” She went on to talk more about the #MeToo movement, and explained that this behavior and imbalance of power isn’t just at NBC…it’s everywhere. “I don’t know a single woman who has not endured some form of sexual harassment and many women have endured workplace sexual harassment,” she said. “It’s happened to me in multiple jobs and it’s a way of sidelining women.” Ann also praised the new Today show anchor team, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, and said the idea of having two women behind the morning show news desk was long “overdue.”

Ann began working for NBC News in 1990, and from 1997-2011, she served as a news anchor on the Today show. In 2011, she replaced Meredith Vieira as Matt’s co-anchor on the show. However, by 2012, rumors began surfacing that Ann was going to be replaced in her position as co-anchor, and on June 28 of that year, she announced her departure from the position. Matt has largely been blamed for masterminding Ann’s exit, as his contract was renewed just months before she left, and it was widely reported that there was an obvious connection between the two. As co-anchors, Matt and Ann did not have much chemistry, and ratings began to slip. Ann continued to work for NBC News until officially leaving the network in Jan. 2015.

.@AnnCurry says she is “not surprised” about the allegations against former “TODAY” co-host Matt Lauer. #AnnCurryThisMorning pic.twitter.com/2nPl3By1tS — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 17, 2018

The journalist did not want to speak much about her firing from the network, but she did admit it “hurt like hell.” “It wasn’t a fun moment,” she revealed. “I learned a great deal about myself. At this point I’ve just really let it go. I think it’s time. It’s been years and I want to sort of move on from that.”

