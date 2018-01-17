Michelle Williams Engaged: Actress Reportedly Set To Tie The Knot With Andrew Youmans

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams — she recently got engaged to Andrew Youmans, according to an exciting new report!

Michelle Williams is gearing up to walk down the aisle! The A-list actress is engaged to her boyfriend, Andrew Youmans, 50, according to a new report in Us Weekly. The mag didn’t have any specific details about the proposal or when exactly Andrew got down on one knee, but multiple sources have reportedly confirmed that the exciting news is true. Michelle first sparked speculation that she and Andrew had taken their relationship to the next level when she attended the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 with a diamond ring on her left hand. However, she told People at the time that the ring was nothing more than “beautiful jewelry.” She has worn the ring on several other occasions, as well. Michelle’s reps will not comment to confirm or deny this story.

The 37-year-old was first linked to 50-year-old Andrew in July 2017. They were photographed holding hands on the streets of Rome, and Michelle had a huge smile on her face as she took a stroll with her man. Andrew is a high-profile businessman, who received his Bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth and went on to get a degree from Harvard’s Business School. After college, he was briefly a real estate analyst, then joined his family’s manufacturing company. He rose in the ranks to become VP of Operations, and eventually went on to create his own company, Yomo Consulting, in 1996. He stepped down in 2011, and now is an investor

Michelle is notoriously private about her personal life and relationships. She famously dated Heath Ledger from 2004 until 2007, just a few months before his death. They had one daughter, Matilda, together. After his death, Michelle dated Spike Jonze, Jason Segel and author Jonathan Safran Foer. It looks like she finally found THE one, though!

