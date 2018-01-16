Will Ferrell Channels Ron Burgundy To Crash Roger Federer’s Interview & It’s Beyond Hilarious

The Australian Open turned into an ‘Anchorman’ sequel. Will Ferrell randomly showed up to ask Roger Federer if he was a witch and more bizarre questions!

So, does this mean Will Ferrell, 50, is the new Bill Murray? Just like the Rushmore star tends to show up in random spots, Will suddenly was on the courts of Melbourne, Australia to talk with Roger Federer, 36, (after an introduction from John McEnroe, 58. “In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy, it’s great to be here with two tennis legends — Roger Federer and John McIntosh,” Will said, playfully teasing the iconic player. Oh, you know that the funny didn’t stop there.

“Roger, tonight you seemed like a gazelle out there on the court. Would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?” Will asked, before moving onto his follow-up question. “Quick question Roger, you’re 36-years-old, you seem ageless. Are you a witch or a vampire?” Funny. While Roger deflected the questions about gazelles, witches and vampires, Will had another burning question for the reigning Men’s Australian Open champion, according to News.com.Au. “There’s a rumor in the men’s locker room that you love coming to play in Melbourne and your secret to fitness is you only eat wombat meat. Is that true?”

“It is delicious — the national food of Australia,” Will said in an impromptu Yelp review. “I know how much this crowd means to you, they’re an amazing crowd, but does it get annoying when they just scream, ‘C’mon Roger’ over and over again?” Ultimately, Roger just had a laugh at the whole odd, unexpected interview. He had plenty to smile about. After all, he was basking in the glory of his win over No. 49 Aljaz Bedene, 28. It just took only ninety minutes for Roger to advance past the first round, sending Aljaz home in three straight sets –6-3, 6-4, 6-3. He’ll face Jan-Lennard Struff, 27, in the second round, per ESPN.

"Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?" Anchorman hits @rogerfederer with the hard questions… 😂#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l6gAphIqKh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

It seems Will’s Anchorman is fast becoming a sports movie (or, at least, the favorite movie of sports bros.) Remember how Anthony Rizzo, 28, said he was in a “glass case of emotion” during the 2016 World Series? The Chicago Cubs ended their century-long World Series drought. Huh. If quoting Anchorman is a sign of good luck for athletes, Roger has an added edge in the 2018 Australian Open. Will ended the interview by dropping his immortal line: “Stay Classy, Melbourne.” Indeed.

