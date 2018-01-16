Edgar Ramirez: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Playing Gianni Versace In ‘American Crime Story’

Here’s everything you need to know about Edgar Ramirez, the actor who plays Gianni Versace on ‘American Crime Story’.



1.) Edgar Ramirez, 40, was born in Venezuela. He spent his childhood traveling the world with his family, allowing him to speak up to five different languages (including Germany, French and Italian). Edgar almost missed his calling as an actor while he was in college working as a journalist who focused on politics. After appearing in a short film and passing on a movie that was later nominated for an Academy Award, Edgar decided to pursue acting as a career. Clearly, it worked!

2.) The actor’s first role was on Venezuelan TV. Edgar appeared on a soap opera, Cosita Rica, for Venevision in what would be his first notable acting role. However, it was in 2005 when Edgar made his big movie debut by co-starring in Domino alongside Keira Knightley and Mickey Rourke. Now Edgar is making waves by portraying the iconic Gianni Versace on Ryan Murphy‘s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which premieres on FX on January 17.

3.) Is Edgar single? The short answer: no one knows! In the past he’s been romantically linked to a couple of his female co-stars, including previously mentioned Keira, and actress Ana de Armas who he kissed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. At the time the pair were premiering their film, Hands of Stone.

4.) Edgar is very passionate about telling Versace’s story. “For a number of reasons, the authorities at the time never considered [Andrew] Cunanan to be a public threat because he was only killing homosexuals,” Edgar told OUT magazine in a recent interview. “The word assassination has a political and a social overtone because Versace was targeted. In a way, this was a tragedy that could have been prevented. Basically, homophobia killed Gianni Versace.”

5.) He is an award-winning actor. After a thrilling performance in Carlos, Edgar won the Cesar Award for Most Promising Actor in 2011. The role in the biopic mini-series also led to Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for Edgar. In 2012, Edgar won an ALMA Award for his role as Ares in Wrath of the Titans.

