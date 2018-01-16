Austin Rivers: 5 Things About The NBA Star At The Heart Of The Rockets-Clippers Scrap

Everyone loves a troublemaker, right? The Houston Rockets crashed the LA Clippers locker room in search of Austin Rivers, so get to know about this controversial NBA player.

1. He wasn’t even playing but still managed to have an impact. In what might be a start of the NBA rivalry for 2018, four Houston Rockets players reportedly entered the LA Clippers’ locker room looking to confront Blake Griffin, 28, and Austin Rivers, 25. While the Rockets – which included ex-Clippers star Chris Paul and James Harden – wanted to talk about Blake’s actions during the game, they also wanted to talk to Austin about how he wouldn’t stop talking trash during the Jan. 15 game. The hilarious thing about this – Austin wasn’t even playing. He was sidelined with an Achilles strain and was wearing a suit and a boot. “Some of these memes and Gifs right now …lol I didn’t even play tonight. I was the guy with the boot/cast on haha,” he tweeted after the fracas.

2. He made history in 2015. One of the more interesting observations of the ruckus between the Rockets and the Clippers came from Anthony Irwin. “We’ve all wanted to punch the coach’s son. Let’s be honest Austin Rivers is the perfect manifestation of that childhood desire,” he tweeted. That’s right – Austin is the son of Doc Rivers, 56, the coach of the LA Clippers. Austin didn’t start his career playing for his father. The New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) was picked him as 10th overall choice in the 2012 Draft. He played in New Orleans before he was traded to LA in 2015, making him the first player in NBA history to play for his father.

3. Yet, it doesn’t seem Austin and his Dad are close. Though it’s easy to accuse Austin of favoritism, he shot that down in 2016. My father’s a very private person. I mean a very private person. His life outside of basketball, he doesn’t really share it with anybody,” he said, per ESPN. “He doesn’t really share his life outside of basketball with me,” Austin said. “He and I don’t know each other like that. We know each other as strictly basketball…people think we have a relationship like every other father and son. We just don’t. That’s because he’s been gone my whole life, and that’s fine. It’s worked out for the both of us.”

4. He’s gotten into trouble recently. At this point, perhaps Austin should think twice about running his mouth? Prior to stirring things up with the Rockets, he got slapped with a $25,000 fine for telling a courtside fan to “shut the f*ck up” during a Nov. 30 game with the Utah Jazz. “He was being a fairweather ass fan,” he said, per Deadspin. “He was talking shit about the team, but he was cheering the first half. And then the second half he was talking about Steve Ballmer and Doc and DJ and saying demeaning stuff to my other teammates. Austin and DJ, y’all need help. I don’t like that. I like fans who ride or die with you, and there’s a lot of good ones here that show up to the game.” He later apologized, saying he “shouldn’t have said anything.”

Here's Austin Rivers in a boot yappin at Trevor Ariza pic.twitter.com/iidZrWq1cg — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) January 16, 2018

Some of these memes and Gifs right now 😂😂….lol I didn’t even play tonight. I was the guy with the boot/cast on haha. 🤦‍♂️ — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) January 16, 2018

5. Basketball is in his blood. With a father like Coach Rivers, it’s no surprise to hear Austin comes from a basketball family. His older brother, Jeremiah Rivers, played ball for Georgetown, Indiana and the Mine Red Claws. His younger brother, Spencer, plays for UC Irvine. As for Austin? This former Duke player averaged 12 points per game, with 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his 2016-17 season. His 2017-18 season has been interrupted after suffering an Achilles strain on Dec. 29, where he was averaging 15.9 points per game. Here’s hoping he’s back on the court (and out of trouble) soon.

