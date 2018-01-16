‘Black Lightning’: 5 Things To Know About The CW’s New Superhero Show

Curious about the latest superhero show to grace the small screen on the CW? Here’s what you need to know about ‘Black Lightning’ before it’s January 16 premiere.



1.) ‘Black Lightning’ is a television series on the CW based off of the DC Comics by the same name. The masked crusader debuted in 1977 after being created by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden. Black Lightning’s real name is Jefferson Pierce, and he was born a metahuman — aka a subspecies human with supernatural abilities. He is also the first black superhero created by DC Comics!

2.) Cress Williams, 47, will take on the role of Black Lightning in the CW Series. He’s previously been featured on a number of shows, but is best known for his role as Lavon Hayes on Hart of Dixie. Prior to that Cress appeared as Officer Reggie Moore on ER for ten years, from 1998 to 2008. According to the actor’s IMDb, his first role was as D’Shawn Hardell on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1993 to 1994.

3.) ‘Black Lightning’ revolves around the superhero making an epic comeback. In the series, Jefferson Pierce, now an adult man and father of two, is retired from the life of a superhero and now working as a high school principal. However, the rise of a local gang named The One Hundred wreaks havoc on the city, forcing Jefferson to bring back Black Lightning in hopes of bringing peace and safety back to his hometown.

4.) One of Jefferson’s daughters, Anissa, is also a metahuman. While Black Lightning is fighting crime again his own daughter, Anissa (Nafessa Williams), decides to join in on the fun. As the oldest of his daughters, Anissa will become a superhero named Thunder on the series. It has been reported that Jefferson’s youngest daughter, Jennifer (China Anne McClain), is also a metahuman but is being recruited by the vicious gang Black Lightning is trying to take down.

5.) ‘Black Lightning’ will feature ‘everyday villains’. “Our villains are not necessarily aliens or other people with superpowers, they’re the villains that we know every day,” said Salim Akil told our sister site, TV Line, in July 2017. “One-hundred and twenty-five shootings in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend — those are bad guys. Somebody needs to address that, and we haven’t seen any superheroes in the ghettos of America. So, with this character at least you have a superhero who’s sort of going into this era that needs it most of all, but you also have a man who’s educating that community as well. That’s how it’s different.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be tuning in to watch Black Lightning on The CW? Comment below, let us know!