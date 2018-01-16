Here comes the…flower girl! Tiffany Trump was by her friends’ sides as they got married in Vegas over the weekend, but she definitely stole the show in her LBD. Watch here!

Tiffany Trump spent the weekend in Las Vegas and he got to take part in a wedding ceremony while she was there! The 24-year-old’s friends, Peter Carey “PC” Peterson, a reality star from NYC Prep, and socialite Esme Brown, got hitched while in Sin City, and Tiffany had the honor of serving as their flower girl. The ceremony was caught on video, and featured Tiffany walking down the aisle in her skintight, little black dress and sky-high heels to kick things off. She showed of her new bangs once again for the occasion, and proudly took her seat right in the front row as the nuptials began.

The wedding between these two is not traditional, as Esme explained on Instagram that they’re purely “friends” who have never even had sex. “Unconventional, yet unconditional,” she wrote. “Married to my best friend. My soulmate. The person who never turned his back on me and vice versa.” She went on to explain in a second post that the wedding was planned the day of, but while the longtime pals were completely sober. “[It] had been a plan developing between Peter Cary and I for over a decade,” Esme revealed. “He has always been my soulmate and we felt mutually that Vegas was the place to finalize our commitment to partnership: a) because e were amongst close friends and b) because we love to have a little bit of a laugh.” She also added that the two will continue to date other people.

Over the weekend, Tiffany was also photographed in a tight pink dress and floral frock with a high neckline. She certainly seems to be living her best life these days — and continues to prove that she certainly knows how to rock a mini dress!

