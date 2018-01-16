‘The Fosters’: Lisseth Chavez Teases Ximena’s Challenges Ahead After Claiming Sanctuary & More

‘The Fosters’ winter premiere featured Ximena with her DACA status up in the air. HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with Lisseth Chavez about what’s next for Ximena.

Ximena is fighting to get her freedom back, but she’s not going to be facing this battle alone. As you saw in the winter premiere, Callie and Aaron stood by Ximena and helped her hide out from immigration officers in a church. The episode ended with a little bit of relief for Ximena. Her sister, Poppy, is safe and staying with the Fosters for the time being. However, Ximena’s fight has just begun, and Callie’s going to stop at nothing to make sure Ximena is able to walk out of that church safe and sound.

HollywoodLife.com got the opportunity to talk EXCLUSIVELY with Lisseth Chavez ahead of the Jan. 16 episode of The Fosters about what’s next for Ximena. While the next few episodes won’t be easy for her character, she’s not going to lose hope. Plus, Lisseth talks about her journey on The Fosters, and her advice to young people who may feel like they’re in a similar situation as Ximena. Check out our Q&A below!

What are Ximena’s next steps after the winter premiere?

Lisseth Chavez: Well, Ximena is going to be inside the church longer than expected. The next step is to get her a hearing from the judge as soon as possible, so she’s able to come up with a plan and decisions until the judge is ready to make a decision. This will help delay any action status until her DACA status is renewed.

Claiming sanctuary in the church and dealing with immigration right outside, this is a lot for a young girl like Ximena. What are some of the other challenges Ximena will be facing in the coming episodes?

Lisseth Chavez: She’s going to go through a lot of mental challenges. Ximena is a very independent young woman, and now she’s been put in a situation where she has to be dependent on others. She has other challenges in not knowing whether or not she’s going to see her parents again. Is she going to get a hearing on time? Is she going to get renewed? Those are some of the challenges that she will be facing.

Will Ximena DACA renewal status be a storyline throughout the season or can fans expect a resolution soon?

Lisseth Chavez: Her DACA status is going to be something that takes time.

What can you say about some the other things Callie will be doing to help Ximena from the outside?

Lisseth Chavez: Well, Callie is amazing, first of all. She is going to try and get Ximena out of the church. She knows she’s going to document Ximena’s every move. Will she succeed? We’ll just have to wait and see. But she’s definitely going to be there for Ximena.

Will we see Poppy and Ximena reunite?

Lisseth Chavez: What I can say is that we will be able to see the relationship develop between Ximena and Poppy. We’ve seen how tough Ximena can be with Poppy like be her coach and everything. But we will get to see more of their relationship as sisters.

The Fosters is coming to an end after this season, what has this journey meant to you?

Lisseth Chavez: Honestly, I feel honored to be able to portray such an inspiring character, a character who speaks on behalf of so many people and tries to have a voice and fight for their rights. When I was given the opportunity to play Ximena on The Fosters, I saw it as a stepping stone and accomplishment in my career. Honestly, there’s nothing more rewarding in my career than having the opportunity to play a role that I am proud of.

How does it feel to play a character when DACA is such a huge discussion in our world right now?

Lisseth Chavez: This is extremely important to me, especially with everything going on and no one knowing what will happen next. I feel honored to be a voice, a face, of such a powerful character who is inspiring those who feel helpless.

Do you have anything to say to the young people who may feel like they’re in a situation similar to your character?

Lisseth Chavez: Yes! It’s crazy. I’ve had people reach out to me on my social media expressing their fears about if DACA were to be terminated officially, and I advise them to stay calm. I understand it’s a difficult time, but it’s not the time to lose your head. I encourage them to participate in rallies and protests.

The Fosters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ximena will get her DACA status renewed?