Stef’s always in the know! She stays in the loop about what’s going on with Callie and Brandon in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Jan. 16 episode of ‘The Fosters.’

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Brandon (David Lambert) have a lot going on right now, and Stef (Teri Polo) wants to make sure she’s knows what’s going on with her kids. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Stef asks about what’s going on with Ximena’s (Lisseth Chavez) DACA status while taking a drive. Ximena is currently claiming sanctuary at a local church. Callie admits that there’s no update yet. Jude asks about Ximena’s parents, and Callie says that they still don’t know where they’re being detained. “How can they do that to people?” Jude (Hayden Byerly) asks. (Stay tuned for an EXCLUSIVE interview with Lisseth about what’s next for Ximena!)

Stef notices Brandon being quiet in the backseat and asks him about what’s up with Grace (Meg DeLacy). He reveals that Grace is headed home today. Grace hasn’t had her T-cells put back in yet. The T-cells are supposed to attack the cancer cells in her body and kill them. Brandon is hopeful that Grace will be cured soon. But with cancer, anything can happen in the blink of an eye. Let’s just let Brandon and Grace live happily ever after, please!

Callie will also try to make Ximena’s fight visible in the episode. Brandon and Grace will struggle to be intimate knowing her diagnosis, and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will suddenly be surrounded by multiple suitors. The critically acclaimed show will be coming to an end after season 5. The show will end with a three-episode finale, which will introduce a spinoff series starring Maia and Cierra.

The Fosters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

