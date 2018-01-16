Matt Damon Challenges Super Bowl Fan To Give The Gift Of Clean Water In Stella Artois Ad

Before fans open up a cold Stella Artois to watch Super Bowl 52, the beer company – and Matt Damon – wants them to help bring clean water to the rest of the world.

“Such a simple thing,” Matt Damon, 47, says at the start of Stella Artois’s ad for Super Bowl 52. “Clean water at the turn of the tap. It’s like magic. It takes no time at all. And yet, millions of people in the developing world walk up to six hours everyday for water. [But] this chalice can change that.” As Matt holds up a special edition of the signature Stella Artois chalice, he says that the company (part of Anheuser Busch InBev) has partnered with his nonprofit Water.org to help increase access to clean, drinkable water. “If just one-percent of you watching this buys one, we can give clean water to one million people for five years.”

The “Taps” spot, created by the agency Mother, hopes to encourage some philanthropy during the Super Bowl, reminding some fans that getting something to drink for some is not as easy as opening the fridge or turning on the faucet. “We’re excited to bring this global issue to a stage as big as the Super Bowl this year” added Stella Artois vice president Harry Lewis said in a statement, per AdWeek. “I feel very privileged to work on a campaign that will help build a better world for millions of people.”

Matt and Gary White, a longtime water and sanitation adviser, founded Water.org in 2009, according to Ad Age. Stella has worked with Water.org for four years to release these limited-edition charity chalices. This year’s designs feature designs from countries Water.org supports: Silvana Avila from Mexico; India’s Janine Shroff; and Monica Ramos, from the Philippines. “Now with three simple ways to donate—through the purchase of a limited-edition chalice, a 12-pack or a pint at a bar—we’re making it easier than ever for consumers to help,” Matt Damon also said in the statement announcing the new campaign.

This ad is Stella’s first Super Bowl appearance since 2011. For Matt, the timing comes at an odd time. At the end of 2017, he came under fire for his comments about the number of famous and powerful Hollywood personalities accused of sexual harassment. Matt, while not condoning what Louis C.K., 50, did, said that the disgraced comedian shouldn’t be compared, apples to apples, to Harvey Weinstein, 65.) The backlash, including comments from Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver, seemingly forced Matt to skip the premier of his movie, Downsizing. It even put his planned role in Ocean’s 8 up in the air, as fans demanded that he be written out. Maybe this effort will help people change their minds?

