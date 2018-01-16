Sofia Richie Puts Butt On Display For Scott Disick In Thong Bikini Just Like Kourtney

Sofia Richie is definitely sexing things up for boyfriend Scott Disick. She wore a tiny thong bikini showing her bare behind on their Mexican yacht getaway.

First Sofia Richie copied Kourtney Kardashian‘s long brunette locks and now she’s coming for showing off her booty in a tiny thong bikini while vacationing in Mexico with 38-year-old Kourt’s ex Scott Disick, 34. The 19-year-old wore an itty bitty string bottom that showed off her bare behind while the two got cozy on a yacht on Jan. 15. The teenager showed off a pic cuddled in father of three Scott’s arms on her Instagram. She was cozied up in her tiny bikini in between Scott’s open legs, showing that their unlikely romance is going super strong. If this looks a little familiar, it’s because Kourtney wore nearly the exact same bikini while on a yacht with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, back in Aug. of 2017.

These two have been living quite the jet set life, partying in Miami and now taking their relationship on yet another vacay to sunny Mexico. Must be nice! When are these two ever working and not on some sort of romantic getaway? Sofia put on her sexiest body display ever in the tiny black thong that resembled almost the exact same bikini that Kourtney wore on a Mexican vacation back in April of 2017 at pal Joe Francis‘ Punta Mita estate….the SAME PLACE that Scott and Sofia are now crashing at. Umm, awkward much?

Scott and Sofia had a blast jumping off the yacht into the blue Pacific waters. They also went jet-skiing and slid down a water slide as a helicopter could be seen in the background so they could fly back to the Mexican mainland without that pesky boat ride time. Several days ago they went ziplining in the jungle and have also spent time packing on the PDA in a hot tub. If Scott is looking to rub his romance with the teenager in Kourtney’s face, he’s sure going all-out.

Hmmm…does THIS look familiar? Kourtney on a yacht with Younes in a black thong bikini back in August of 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Sofia’s romance is the real deal? Or do you think he’s using her to get back at Kourtney?