Selena Gomez Still Believes She Can Repair Relationship with Mom Mandy: It’s A Process

Selena Gomez has hope that she can escape the rough patch she’s been going through with her mom, Mandy Teefey, and reconcile. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Selena Gomez, 20, and her mom, Mandy Teefey, 41, haven’t been on the best of terms lately and one of the reasons is because of their disagreement with Selena’s decision to get back with Justin Bieber, 23. However, Selena believes they can still work things out and become close again in the future. “The relationship Selena has with her Mom is very strong but strained,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “When Selena needed a Mom, she was her manager and when she needed a manager she was her Mom. Now with Mandy just as Selena‘s Mom, they are slowly getting on the same page. The kidney surgery helped their relationship but Justin has not. They are still trying to navigate through it all but it’s a process. But with it being a process, it is a process that they both anticipate and are confidant will work out because blood is thicker than water and everything is leading to a good place. It’s just time consuming but obviously worth it to get to where they want to be. They both are young and growing up fast in Hollywood and that is something that is extremely stressful that is adding to everything as well.” See some of Selena and Mandy’s best pics here.

It’s good to hear that Selena and her mom want to work things out. Ever since they unfollowed each other on Instagram, there’s been much speculation on the details surrounding their bump in the road, especially since the duo has always been close. Mandy recently spoke out about their issues and admitted that although she wasn’t happy about Selena dating Justin again, she is still an adult and can make her own decisions.

Although there’s been a lot of controversy with Selena and Justin getting back together, especially after Selena’s rough battle with lupus last year, the couple seem happier than ever. They’ve been seen out and about on numerous occasions, including Justin’s hockey games and on vacations and always appear to be in good spirits. With how important family and friends seem to be to Selena, we hope she works things out with her mom soon!

