Whitney is totally done with Avi, and she’s looking to expose all of his lies in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life!’

Whitney’s post about Avi’s cheating has gotten a lot of responses — from other women who’ve experienced the same thing with Avi. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Whitney makes a chart with photos of the other women, which includes girls named Nada, Summer, Becca, Lucia, Sharon, Lauren, Margaux, and Shoshanna. Yes, Avi has messed with THAT many women! Whitney then dubs this group of women the “Avi Fan Club,” even though none of them are fans of Avi. (Sidenote: Don’t you just love how Whitney is so organized?)

Avi may have cheated on her, but Whitney’s not letting him have the last laugh. She’s taking her power back and making sure everyone knows what kind of guy he really is. After doing research, Whitney realizes Avi’s women come from all over the globe. When Whitney makes a road map of the women, the result is shocking. They’re everywhere! This guy is something else! Anyone else have a feeling that this is just the tip of the iceberg with Avi? Could there be other girls who didn’t see Whitney’s post? When it comes to Avi, anything is possible. Anyone else hoping that Whitney will rip into Avi about his lies and deception in an upcoming episode? Now that would be EPIC.

The Jan. 16 will be yet another 2-hour episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 4. One hour episodes of the hit TLC series will resume on Jan. 23. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Whitney is exposing Avi’s lies? Do you think there are more women? Let us know thoughts in the comments below!