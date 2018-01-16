Selena Gomez’s Mom Slams Her For Working With Woody Allen: My Advice ‘Falls On Deaf Ears’

Selena Gomez’s feud with her mom has escalated! Mandy called Sel out for working with Woody Allen, despite being advised against it. See her message.

Now that Dylan Farrow’s sexual assault allegations against her father, Woody Allen, have resurfaced, all eyes are on the stars of the director’s upcoming movie, A Rainy Day In New York, for a reaction. That includes Selena Gomez, who filmed the movie last fall. So far, Sel has not said anything publicly about the situation, and is receiving a lot of criticism online for her silence. One fan even commented on her mom, Mandy Teefey’s Instagram photo: “Make Selena write an apology about the Woody Allen film,” and Mandy had a LOT to say about her daughter in response.

“Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to,” Mandy wrote. “I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.” This public diss comes after recent tension between the mother/daughter duo over Selena’s rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber. Mandy admitted over the weekend that she is “not happy” about the reunion, and although she didn’t go into detail about where she and Selena stand, she made it clear that there’s some issues there.

Meanwhile, Selena’s A Rainy Day In New York co-stars, Rebecca Hall and Timothee Chalamet, have both revealed that they will be donating their profits from the film to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will support men and women who’ve experienced sexual assault or harassment in the workplace. Timothee will also share part of his proceeds with the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN [Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network].

For years, Woody has denied sexually assaulting Dylan, and in 2014, he said he was making his final statement on the matter. “Of course, I did not molest Dylan,” he said at the time. However, in the midst of all the new sexual assault allegations made about men in Hollywood, Dylan brought her story to light once again by publishing an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times, in which she called out actors and actresses for working with her father.

After the piece was published, Woody’s rep released the following statement: “Dylan Farrow’s allegations against Woody Allen, which she first made 25 years ago, have been thoroughly examined by law enforcement officials and child welfare investigators. The investigators concluded unambiguously that Dylan Farrow was not sexually abused. No charges were ever filed, and the reason is simple: because Woody Allen is innocent.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena should make a statement about Woody Allen?