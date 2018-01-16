Malin Akerman Raves Over Playing The Villain In Upcoming Film ‘Rampage’

Malin Akerman steps out of her comfort zone to play a different kind of villain in the upcoming film, ‘Rampage’! She takes us inside what it’s like to work alongside co-star, The Rock, and even teases season 3 of ‘Billions’!

You may recognize Malin Akerman, 39, from her roles in Couple’s Treat [2009], 27 Dresses [2008], and The Heartbreak Kid [2007]; or, her many television appearances, such as her most recent, Billions. But, her character in the upcoming film, Rampage — which hits theaters in April 2018 — is unlike any other character she’s ever played. “In the film we created these animals that go on a rampage and Dwayne [“The Rock“ Johnson] is trying to save the world from my scientific experiments,” Malin explained, adding that although it was different, she loved playing that type of action villain. “I love the opportunity to play these women that are really quite far away from who I am I guess, or how I deal,” she admitted “It’s nice to play strong, powerful smart women; it’s so fun.”

Malin went on to discuss her incredible experience working alongside The Rock, whose most recent film Jumanji is soaring at the box office. “It was great to work with Dwayne,” Malin said, adding, “He couldn’t be lovelier.” Then, the actress, just like the rest of us, praised The Rock for his engaging Instagram presence. “I think you get sense or essence of how great he is from his Instagram account, and he really is a genuine, warm, human being and he’s fun to work with.”

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught up with Malin when she was with her friends at Nature’s Bounty. The actress teamed up with the American manufacturer of vitamins and nutritional supplements because she felt as though it was the perfect match. Learn more below.

As for her hit Showtime series, Billions, which returns to the small screen in March for its third season? — Malin has been blown away by all of the love she’s received for her “bad ass” character, Lara Axelrod; A stunning and well dressed former nurse, who is the wife of a billionaire and is never afraid to get what she wants. At the end of season two [spoilers ahead] Axe and Lara’s relationship is at a low point. Her husband Axe’s relationship with Wendy is very telling — Wendy is the last person he speaks to and is with before he’s taken in, and asked her “Would you help me find my way back?” So, where’s Lara and the kids?

When asked where she wants to see her character go in season 3, Malin explained, “For me, I’d like to see her stand her ground. She is kind of steadfast and immovable as far as her beliefs and her values and I love that about her.” Malin said that although she wants to see Lara become more intimate, she still wants her character to stand by her values. “Because she’s such a force and such a stronger woman, I want to see how Lara will deal with these things, and what she’s willing to give up and compromise and what she’s not. Hopefully she continues to stand strong and stand by her values. I want to see more strength from her and within her relationships and how that pans out.” And, despite the opinion of others, Malin wants Lara to be with Axe. “I don’t want them to be apart, I want them to work it out,” she admitted. “I love them as a couple, I think they’re a great couple. I think they’ll work things out but who knows, we’ll have to see.”

As for her partnership with Nature’s Bounty. — “I’ve been brought up with a mother has always been health conscious and is always about getting the vital nutrients you need. So, when this came along, it was perfect; Specifically, the hair, skin and nails products, with the line of work I do, are amazing,” Malin explained. For those who use Nature’s bounty Hair Skin & Nails, “there’s a 30-day challenge with it,” she informed. “If you’re not happy you get your money back. They taste so good, it’s easy on the go. It’s a great product for women!”

