Did Kylie Jenner & Her Baby Bump Finally Surface At CVS? — New Pic Has Fans Buzzing

Are we finally getting a full glimpse at Kylie Jenner’s baby bump!? A new photo appears to show the pregnant reality star shopping at CVS. Check it out here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, has made a point not to be photographed from the chest up since news broke in September that she’s pregnant…but the wait to see her baby bump may finally be over! Photos surfaced on Jan. 16 of a woman who looks just like Kylie shopping at CVS. The unidentified person has Kylie’s short, sleek haircut, and was wearing leggings and an oversized sweatshirt for the outing. Although the sweatshirt covered up the woman’s stomach area, it definitely looks like there’s a burgeoning bump underneath! The photo agency that posted the pictures was not able to confirm if the woman is Kylie. SEE THE PHOTO HERE.

In the few, rare times that Kylie’s full body was seen in recent months, she was wearing baggy clothes just like this, doing her best to hide her growing belly. The 20-year-old and her family members have not commented on the pregnancy, although it’s expected that Kylie is due next month already! There have also been theories that Kylie may be her sister, Kim Kardashian’s, surrogate. Interestingly, the photo of this woman who may be Kylie was taken on the same day Kim and Kanye West’s baby was born (Jan. 15), and the CVS was reportedly right near Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which is where the actual surrogate gave birth. We reached out to reps for Kylie to try and confirm if it’s really her in the photos.

As HollywoodLife recently reported EXCLUSIVELY, Kylie is very anxious about what’s to come when she gives birth. Our insiders says that the 20-year-old is leaning on Kim, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, as the due date approaches. “She has no idea what to expect,” our source explains. “So she is afraid of the unknown.”

