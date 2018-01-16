Kylie Jenner Scared & Anxious About Giving Birth: Leaning On Kim Kardashian For Support
Kylie Jenner’s about to become a mom, but we learned exclusively she may be more scared than anything else! Filled with anxiety, she’s been seeking advice from Kim.
With her due date just around the corner — she’s expected to give birth in February — Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, nerves are quickly multiplying. The star is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, 25, and since she’s never had a baby before, it’s that fear of the “unknown” that’s really got her worried. Luckily though, Kylie’s older sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have been supplying her with endless support and encouragement, as they’ve both been through the birthing process multiple times. Even her mom, Kris Jenner, 62, has been weighing in, helping to reassure Kylie that everything will be ok! Click here to see pics of Kylie and Travis’ relationship.
Something that could be adding to Kylie’s anxiety is that she reportedly is having minor pregnancy complications, and she may even need to have a C-section! “Kylie visited her doctor last week for an unknown reason, which may have just been to meet her delivery doctor,” a source close to the Kardashian fam told RadarOnline. “She is due in late February or early March and she is having some minor complications right now that may force her to deliver the baby via C-section.”
Apparently it’s nothing “too alarming,” but it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Last week though, Kylie sounded off alarms for fans when she was reportedly spotted at the hospital. The Twittersphere immediately assumed she was about to have her baby, but the whole thing turned out to be a false alarm. The makeup mogul was there to simply speak with her doctors.
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you blame Kylie for being nervous about giving birth for the first time?