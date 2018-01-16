Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Why They Haven’t Agreed On A Name For Baby #3 Yet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world on Jan. 15, but they’re still struggling with deciding on a name for her. Find out why!

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still deciding between three names for their newborn daughter. The main decision now is they have the name ideas, but they don’t have the order they want the name to be. They are still figuring out what should be the first name and the middle name. One of the names is very unique, where the other is more normal and both Kanye and Kim are still figuring out what they want to go with as the first name. They are hoping to make the decision in the next day or two,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It sounds like Kim, 37, and Kanye, 40, have a tough decision to make — and fast! As we told you earlier today, Kimye welcomed their third baby into the world, via surrogate, on Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim wrote on her site in a post titled “She’s here!” “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kim also had a front-row seat, as the couple’s surrogate gave birth to their daughter, according to TMZ. Kim was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the infant. Isn’t that incredible?! We can’t wait to find out what she and Kanye name their daughther.

