Kim Kardashian ‘Brought To Tears’ As She Holds Her Miracle Baby For The First Time

It’s love at first sight! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are so overjoyed by the birth of their new baby that they both shed tears after holding her for the first time!

After an emotional nine months, new baby West is finally here! She was born on Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m. and Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, are as happy as ever! “Kim and Kanye fell instantly in love with their new daughter. Kim and the surrogate were both brought to tears in the delivery room as the baby was immediately handed over to Kim who was overwhelmed with joy. It was an emotional moment for Kanye too who joined the women after birth, and also fought back the tears as he was allowed to hold the baby shortly after Kim,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

Kim and Kanye’s decision to go with a surrogate was a tough one! After failing to conceive for some time, Kim felt it was the best decision. She shared her emotional journey on KUWTK, where she expressed concerns with connecting with a baby she didn’t carry herself. This only makes their baby girl’s birth all the more special! “Kim and Kanye feel like their new daughter is a gift and a dream come true for them as a couple,” our source continued.

“After all the struggles with health issues and choosing to go the surrogacy route, they had major doubts they would be able to continue to grow as a family. They are eternally grateful to the surrogate and feel incredibly bonded as a family after bringing their miracle baby into the world together,” our source added. We couldn’t be more excited for the Wests! We can’t wait to find out what they name her!

