Kim Kardashian Goes Topless In Sultry Bedtime Snap — See New Sexy Pic

This is one way to say good night! Kim Kardashian wished her 106 million Instagram followers sweet dreams by sharing a photo of herself topless in bed. See it here!

Kim Kardashian loves posting a sexy selfie, and she was at it again on Jan. 15! Before heading off to sleep, the reality star uploaded a throwback photo of herself to Instagram. In the pic, she’s laying on her side with the sheets pulled up to her chest, but the major cleavage on display makes it clear that she’s not wearing anything underneath (at least on her top half). Her hair is perfectly messy in the snap, and she’s giving the camera a sultry look with dark makeup around her eyes. It’s unclear exactly when the photo was taken, but it had to be at least several months ago, as Kim has had blonde hair since September 2017.

Recently, Kim has hinted several times that she misses her brunette hair, but she admitted on Twitter that it might be a bit of time before she actually goes dark again. “Since it’s newly bleached I have to wait a few weeks to change colors,” she explained on Jan. 9. “Maybe when the roots grow out too much. It will be years before I go blonde again so have to enjoy it.” Plus, she added that Kanye likes her hair “a little more blonde,” too. Regardless of her hair color, though, Kim’s love for posting racy snaps to social media hasn’t changed — in the last week alone she showed off a close up of her cleavage AND posted a pic of her nipples peeking through a white tank top.

There may be a shortage of sexy pics in upcoming weeks, though. After all, Kim will have her hands full, as her third baby is due via surrogate any day now! The little one’s exact due date has not been confirmed, but it was reported that she’s due at the beginning of 2018…and the days are quickly ticking by!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s bedtime pic!?