Did Kate Middleton Just Subtly Reveal Her Third Baby’s Sex With Repeat Pink Coat? — See Pic

Is the Duchess expecting another little Princess? Kate Middleton re-wore a gorgeous pink coat in London on January 16. Is this a hint that she is having a girl?

Kate Middleton, 36, is known as the “Royal Recycler” and with a coat this gorgeous, who wouldn’t re-wear it? The bright pink piece is by Mulberry. It’s currently sold out, but when she first wore the coat, in December of 2014 in New York City, the coat cost around $2,350! At that first wearing, she was five months pregnant with Prince George, now 4 years old! She wore it again while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, now 2, in March of 2015. It’s so bright and fun!

Her third and latest wear came on January 16, while she is pregnant with her third child, due in April. No word on whether it’s a boy or a girl, but some fans are hoping this bright pink coat is a clue! However, when the Royals released their Christmas card, the entire family was dressed in blue….so who knows! All we know is that Kate’s maternity fashion is perfect, as usual! Each time she styles it slightly different — in December 2014, she wore it in a rainy New York, with tights, black gloves and a ponytail. In March of 2015, she showed off her luscious curls, and kept her black shoes and purse consistent with the black buttons on the coat. For her chilly London wearing this January, she brought back the black tights and gloves, and showed off her shorter hairstyle. Less maintenance for the soon-to-be mom of three!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kate Middleton’s pink coat? Do you think she is having a girl?