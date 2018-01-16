Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby #3 Via Surrogate — A Precious Girl

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are officially 3-time parents! The stars’ surrogate has given birth to a ‘healthy’ baby girl, and we have Kim’s sweet announcement here!

It’s official, the third Kardashian-West baby is here! Kim Kardashian, 37, did not carry the child herself, but her and husband Kanye West‘s, 40, surrogate gave birth on Jan. 15, according to Kim’s website. We can only imagine how thrilled the newly-expanded family must be! The duo are already the proud parents of North, 4, and Saint, 2, and now the youngsters get to have yet another sibling! The newest West is a precious baby girl, and her arrival is especially exciting considering how badly Kim wanted to have a third child. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

The baby girl, whose name has not been revealed yet, was born on Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim wrote on her site in a post titled “She’s here!” “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kim’s pregnancy struggles have been covered heavily on Keeping Up With The Kardashians throughout the years. After experiencing extreme difficulties while pregnant with North and Saint (she suffered from placenta accreta during both of her pregnancies,) doctors told the reality star it was not safe for her to carry a third time. Kim decided in October 2016 that she did in fact want to expand her family, and in a last ditch effort, she even underwent an intense surgery to see if she could give birth again. Unfortunately, the procedure was unsuccessful, which led her and Kanye to start looking into alternative methods to expand their fam.

After multiple reports that Kimye had hired a surrogate in June to carry their little one, the family confirmed the news in September via a KUWTK teaser. “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’ ” Kim asked Khloe Kardashian, 33, over FaceTime in the clip. “Pregnant, or the person’s pregnant,” Khloe responded. “We’re having a baby!” Kim then exclaimed. Later in the pregnancy, Kim admitted having a surrogate was “harder” than she ever could have imagined.

“You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control,” the selfie queen told ET‘s Keltie Knight in November. “It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.” But of course it was all worth it, and now their baby daughter is finally here! Congrats again, Kim and Kanye!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Kim and Kanye are now three-time parents? Congratulate the happy couple below!