Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Split: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Couple Splits After Just 4 Months Together

The Teen Mom 2 drama continues to pile up. Javi Marroquin, 25, confirmed that he and Briana DeJesus, 23, have split. “I’m hurting a little right now,” he told Radar Online on January 16, adding, “I’m upset about it.” When asked what caused the split, Javi wouldn’t share the details. Instead he admitted, “I’m just going to lay low for a little.”

Javi and Briana made headlines earlier this week [January 15], after photos of them together were suddenly missing from their social media accounts. Javi then changed his relationship status to “single” on his Facebook page. He also hinted that there was trouble in paradise when he tweeted, “Tough weekend. Hope it turns around,” on January 15.

However, the breakup still comes as a shock to some as Briana was just spotted in Delaware visiting Javi over the weekend. Not to mention, the pair remained a united front at the end of December 2017 when they were plagued by split rumors after they did not spend Christmas together. “Javi and I are still together. We are making plans toward our future,” Briana told Us Weekly at the time. “Our relationship has been great thus far and I believe we both see long term potential. Only the future will tell, but we’re enjoying being together and have a great time each time we are together.” Briana added that Javi is great with her kids, daughter Nova, 6, and 5-month-old Stella.

Javi and Briana were first romantically linked in October 2017. However, the two played coy about their relationship until Javi confirmed they were dating at the end of that same month. “We are dating. We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush [to make it official],” he told People at the time.

