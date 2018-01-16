Jamie-Lynn Sigler Gives Birth: ‘Sopranos’ Star Welcomes Baby #2 With Husband — A Boy

Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s a 2-time mom! The star has officially given birth to her 2nd child with husband Cutter Dykstra, and their little one is BEYOND adorable!

Congrats to Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 36, and her pro baseball player husband, Cutter Dykstra, 28! The two have officially welcomed their second child, announcing the news on Jan. 16, via Instagram, and it was another baby son! The two are already the proud parents to son Beau Kyle, 4, and now little Beau gets to be a big brother. Talk about an exciting time! Click here to see some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“He’s here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give,” the actress captioned a photo gallery featuring herself and Beau cuddling their new addition. “Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock.” SO sweet! Jack’s middle name holds a special meaning, as Jamie-Lynn’s oldest brother Adam died suddenly in 2014 after slipping into a coma following a massive brain hemorrhage.

Jamie-Lynn announced her second pregnancy in the cutest way back in July. Taking to Instagram, the Sopranos alum shared an adorable pic of herself laying on the bathroom floor in happy disbelief. To the left of her face were five positive pregnancy tests! “This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother’s Day while lying on the bathroom floor,” she captioned the photo. “I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn’t believe my eyes. So had to obviously be 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the arrival of another little one in just a few short months 😁👼🏼❤.” And now that time has finally arrived!

Jamie-Lynn and Cutter tied the knot in 2016, and at the time, the actress publicly opened up about her harrowing battle with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with at 20 years old. “I’m at a point in my life with my son, with my new marriage, it’s a new me,” she told People magazine. “I don’t want to hold a secret where it feels like I have something to be ashamed of or have something to hide. It’s part of me, but it’s not who I am.”

The star continued, “I’ve got my brain and my heart and I’ve prepared myself for everything that could happen.” She even admitted she had babies on the brain — and hoped to expand her family in the future. “I’ve got an amazing husband, the best son, and I hope that we can make more babies and just keep having fun. I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” she said. Congrats again, Jamie-Lynn and Cutter!

