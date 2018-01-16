Farrah Abraham Accuses Amber Portwood Of Planning Her Pregnancy: You’re ‘So Pathetic’

Farrah Abraham took to Twitter to call out her ‘Teen Mom OG’ co-star Amber Portwood by accusing her of planning her second pregnancy as a way to get more money.

She’s at it again! Farrah Abraham, 26, once again took to Twitter on Jan. 15 to call out Teen Mom OG and her former co-stars and this time her target was Amber Portwood, 27! Farrah accused Amber, whose second pregnancy reveal aired on the most recent episode of the MTV series, of planning her second child in order to receive more money. She also claimed that Amber owed child support. “AMBER just f*****g admit you planned your pregnancy lmao this is so pathetic F**K TEEN MOM ! Enjoy the bonus for your new kid and pay your owed child support! Over this off to Italy,” her tweet read. Yikes! Farrah’s post was accompanied by two photos of herself sporting red hair, one of which included her daughter, Sophia, 8. Check out some of the top pregnancy shockers on Teen Mom here!

Farrah’s tweet comes just hours after Amber posted her own rant about MTV and her ex Gary Shirley, 31, through a series of angry tweets. After suffering from depression and going through struggles of raising her daughter, Leah, 9, Amber also revealed that she’s finally happy in her new relationship with the father of her baby-to-be, Andrew Glennon. The reality star has yet reply to Farrah’s negative comments and accusations but with the way things have been regarding her outspokenness in the past, we wouldn’t rule a response out!

In addition to Amber, Farrah has called out many, if not all, her co-stars on social media in the past, including Tyler Baltierra, 26, whom she claimed was gay. Tyler didn’t take long to post an epic response that said, “In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep.” With these kinds of feuds, we’re not sure if there’s any hope for reconciliations but never say never!

