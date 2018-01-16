Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Share Adorable 1st Pics With Newborn Twins

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova have such cute babies! Sharing their twins’ 1st-ever pics, the 2 gushed about the infants, calling them their ‘sunshine’! See pics here!

Prepare to have your heart melt! Enrique Iglesias, 42, has officially passed down his good looks to his newborn baby, and the photographic evidence is BEYOND precious! Enrique and his partner, Anna Kournikova, 36, welcomed twins last month, and the couple kept their pregnancy news a complete secret up until their kids were actually born. Due to their notoriously private personal lives, we’re kind of shocked Enrique and Anna took to Instagram to share photos of their babies, but at the same time, we’re totally glad they did! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

The singer posted the touching pic via Instagram on Jan. 16, captioning it, “My Sunshine.” It’s not clear from the post which twin this is, but either way, the child is beautiful! In the photo, Enrique is sweetly gazing at his bundle of joy, his face resting on the sleeping baby’s side. It doesn’t get much more precious than that! Anna also shared a pic of one of the babies with the exact same caption. The twins are reportedly named Nicholas and Lucy, a boy and girl respectively, according to TMZ, and the former professional tennis player gave birth to them on Dec. 16 in Miami.

Anna and Enrique have been together for 16 years, first meeting back in 2001 when then-20-year-old Anna appeared in 26-year-old Enrique’s “Escape” music video. To this day, the two have not revealed if they are married or not, but they’ve sparked rumors on more than one occasion that they have in fact tied the knot. Clearly the two are very good at keeping their relationship private, and the same went for their pregnancy news. In fact, according to a report, Anna and Enrique went into hiding for months in order to conceal Anna’s baby bump.

“They basically only hung out with family and very close friends,” a People magazine source told the publication last month. “They mostly keep to themselves. I saw her cute belly. A friend told me like five months ago [that] they were pregnant but keeping it very, very undercover.” Hopefully they don’t do the same with the little ones now that they’re born. After all, we’re sure their fans are just dying to see more pics!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable are the Iglesias twins?