Dolores O’Riordan’s Last Photo With BF: She Was Reportedly Dating Ex-Bandmate Before Death

The world continues to mourn Dolores O’Riordan. Weeks before her shocking death, the Cranberries singer posed for a touching, final selfie with her boyfriend, Ole Koretsky.

“NYE: take away, TV, pajamas,” Ole Koretsky captioned a Jan. 1 picture of him and Dolores O’Riordan cuddled together. The New York City based musician, DJ and producer was reportedly dating his the Cranberries singer since 2015, according to The Sun, but they had known each other for longer than that. Ole and Dolores were both members of the rock band D.A.R.K. with Andy Rourke, the former bassist for The Smiths. The band posed together for a Jan. 1, 2017 selfie. “Have a happy and safe new year!” the band’s official Instagram said.

While Ole’s sweet picture with Dolores is really the only indication (on his Instagram, at least) that he was with the “Linger” singer, their relationship wasn’t that big of a secret. The two were spotted holding hands in 2016, per Daily Mail, all smile as the paps snapped pics of the lovers. The happiness on their faces makes Dolores’s death even more heartbreaking. Dolores passed away on Jan. 15. She was in London to record a version of the Cranberries hit, “Zombie,” with hard rock band Bad Wolves. “Dolores left me a voice message just after midnight last night stating how much she loved Bad Wolves’ version of ‘Zombie,’” Dan Waite, the director of record company Eleven Seven music, said in a statement. “She was looking forward to seeing me in the studio and recording vocals.”

Dolores’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, but her life was not one without hardship. She admitted to having “anorexia, then depression, [and] a breakdown” in a 2013 interview, the same year she reportedly attempted to take her own life by overdosing. She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2015. Dolores continued to battle health issues. The newly reformed Cranberries had to cancel some gigs in 2017, due “a back problem.”

Prior to her relationship with Ole, Dolores was married to Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton. The two were wed in 1994, but split twenty years later in 2014. They had three children together: Taylor, Molly and Dakota. Though the couple broke up, they continued to have a close relationship up until her sudden and heartbreaking passing.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Dolores’s family, friends and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.