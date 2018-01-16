Wanda Durant Confirms Son Kevin Wants To Own An NBA Team & Here’s Why

Fans everywhere went wild they caught wind that Kevin Durant may want to own an NBA team. His mother, Wanda told HollywoodLife.com, ‘Of course he does,’ and here’s why…

Kevin Durant, 29, makes headlines pretty much every game he plays for star performance after star performance. But, on January 15 he made headlines for a wildly different reason — Reports claimed Golden State’s small forward had aspirations of owning an NBA team, and that his desire to accomplish that “goal” was getting stronger. While he played coy in an interview when asked if the reports were true, his mother, Wanda told HollywoodLife.com that her son does indeed want to own a team. The question is — When?

“Of course it is true that he would like to be [an owner of a team], and I think he can do it,” Wanda revealed. “I think he can do whatever he sets his mind to; It’s proven that he can do that based on the career that he’s had and how hard he’s worked. And, as long as he continues to work hard and understand the business, of course he can accomplish anything he wants.”

The hype around Durant exploded when ESPN reported that the Finals MVP’s desire to own a team “intensified” since he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman have already started setting the groundwork — taking meetings with existing owners and tech CEOs — to learn more about the world of ownership, the source said. As mentioned above, Durant danced around the idea in a pre-game interview, where he referred to his desire to own a team as a future goal.

We caught up with Wanda at the NAACP Image Awards in LA on January 15, where she also admitted that she’s starting new career ventures of her own. Wanda started her own charity, that she said right now is in the beginning stages. But, she has her vision and mission already in mind — “I wanted to focus on something just for me and my heart, and that is educating children in under-deserved communities like we’ve come from.” Wanda added that she is ramping up the launch of her charity and she’s “excited for what’s to come.”

