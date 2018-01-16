Cranberries Star Dolores O’Riordan Said She Wanted To ‘Come Back As An Angel’ Before Dying

Dolores O’Riordan, who died suddenly on Jan. 15, revealed that she wanted to come back as an angel after her death in a 2014 interview. Get the details here.

Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan‘s death on Jan. 15 shocked many people who knew her and now a 2014 interview has emerged that gives an indication the star may have intuitively known she would die young. In the interview, which was given in Ireland, Dolores revealed that she wanted to come back as an angel once she did pass away. “I think I’ll probably come back as an angel and I’d like to guide people or guard people going through similar experiences in life, whisper in their ear and kind of give them ideas on how to deal with things,” the singer said in the interview when asked about reincarnation, according to Daily Mail. In another interview with her friend Barry Egan, she also admitted that she didn’t think she would live long. “I am not going to live that long. I’m 43. If I see 50, I’ll be happy. I mean that,” she shockingly said, according to the outlet. See photos of Dolores throughout her life here.

Dolores’ interview answers may be a reflection of her troubled past. The talented star struggled with depression and bipolar disorder and although there’s been no official cause of death, her mental issues have caused speculation that it could have been suicide. Only time will tell, of course, but regardless of the cause, Dolores’ death has definitely caused a dark cloud over the world of music. The success of the Cranberries has allowed her to make an incredible impact with their inspirational songs.

Her impact was apparent when fellow musicians and fans expressed their grief all over social media after her death. Popular musicians such as Josh Groban, Duran Duran, Julia Michaels, Hozier and more expressed their shock and sadness on Twitter.

Our healing wishes continue to go out to all those affected by Dolores’ passing.

