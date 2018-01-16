9 Major Stars Who Dated Reality Show Hotties: January Jones With Nick Viall & More

Can you believe that these A-listers met and fell in love with reality stars? See pics of the most unexpected pairings, like January Jones and Nick Viall!

“The Bachelor” is a bachelor no longer. It was just revealed that Nick Viall is reportedly dating Mad Men star January Jones, and has been for two months. Crazy, right? They reportedly got to know each other, according to Page Six, after she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden in November and told the host she was a The Bachelor superfan. She joked to James that, “You don’t know if you like [Nick] or if he’s a scumbag, but that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe.”

That’s one way to Nick’s heart! Nick apparently reached out to her, and they got drinks together. The rest was history. Isn’t that an amazing meet-cute? We totally think so. They’re far from the only celebrity & reality star couple in Hollywood. Check out our gallery above for the most infamous of those pairs!

January and Nick aren’t the most shocking couple, either. Did you know that Chris Pine and Audrina Patridge from The Hills once dated? It was a long time ago — think Princess Diaries 2 era — but they were totally hot and heavy. Audrina opened up about their relationship in 2009 with this classic line: “From Justin Bobby, I think any guy is an upgrade.” Agreed! If you don’t remember, Justin Bobby was the villain on The Hills, Audrina’s on-again off-again boyfriend, and literally the WORST. Audrina and Chris didn’t work out, but we wish they did. Can you imagine seeing them together?

