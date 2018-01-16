Briana DeJesus Admits Javi Marroquin Refused To Support Her Plastic Surgery: Reason For Split?

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Briana DeJesus took to Instagram to reveal that the reason she broke up with Javi Marroquin was because they wanted different things. Get the details here!

It’s over! Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, 23, posted a link to her Instagram on Jan. 16 and it led to a statement that confirmed her breakup with Javi Marroquin, 25, as well as the reasons for it, including the fact that he didn’t want her to get cosmetic surgery. “Javi and I are not together anymore,” her statement on Blasting News began. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me. I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.” Javi also shared his side of the story by agreeing that he didn’t agree with Briana’s future plans he in an exclusive report by Radar Online. Check out some of Briana and Javi’s best photos together here.

Their breakup comes after around four months of dating that started out as a long friendship. Their relationship didn’t seem to go over well with Javi’s ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, 25, who has been feuding with Briana and taking it as far as blaming Briana for Teen Mom 2‘s bad ratings. Javi shares a son Lincoln, 3, with Kailyn and is also close with her other son, Isaac, 7. Despite the drama between Briana and Kailyn, Javi and Kailyn are on good terms, which is great for the children!

In addition to the recent breakup with Javi, Briana made headlines when she tweeted and made jokes about going to the suicide forest in Japan right after the Logan Paul video controversy. Her followers gave her some intense backlash for the comments but she seemed to brush it off, as she usually does with some of the drama that she encounters. Here’s to hoping both Briana and Javi find what makes them happy in the future!

