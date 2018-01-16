The love between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is going strong, and they packed on the PDA while sitting courtside at a basketball game Jan. 15. See the pic!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit up the Duke vs Miami college basketball game on Jan. 15, and all eyes were on them as they sat courtside during the game. While the lovebirds attentively watched the game, they also stole a few moments for themselves to share a kiss as the cameras snapped away. J.Lo was photographed grabbing her man’s head and pulling him toward her for a goofy pucker up, and even though they’ve already been together for about a year, we can’t get enough of their sexy relationship!

For the game, Jennifer wore a chic, black turtleneck with thigh-high boots. She pulled her hair back into a sporty, but sleek ponytail, and added hoop earrings and gold bracelets to complete the look. Meanwhile, A-Rod looked dapper as ever in a navy suit with checkered shirt. These two have been quite busy in recent months, as they’ve been dedicating their time to helping Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria, so it’s nice to see that they’re still able to find some time for fun and leisure!

Since just a few months into their relationship, engagement rumors have swirled around the A-list pair, and a 2018 proposal certainly doesn’t seem far-fetched. There may even be more children added to the pair’s brood! “Despite being in her late 40s, Jennifer has not ruled out having more kids,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As her connection with Alex grows, so have her dreams for their future together. She is madly in love with Alex and she would love to share his genes to make some babies.” They certainly would be good looking children!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of A-Rod and J. Lo’s courtside PDA?!