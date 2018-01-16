The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall’s, GF Catches Him Cheating & Posts Video Proof Online

One half of the hit EDM duo, The Chainsmokers is in hot water. Alex Pall’s girlfriend, Tori Woodward caught him cheating and then exposed him in this video online!

Honey, you’ve got some splainin’ to do! — Alex Pall, 32, of The Chainsmokers, cheated on his now-ex-girlfriend, Tori Woodward, according to her, and she’s exposed him for the world to see. Upon finding out about Pall’s wrongful act, Woodward took to Instagram where she posted security footage of Pall kissing a mystery woman after leaving his house. “They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you,” she wrote under the video of Pall kissing another woman. “Then destroy you without a second thought,” she continued. The video — on her Instagram story — shows Pall escorting the woman out of his home before he kisses her. Click here to see stars involved in cheating scandals.

Woodward also went off in a series of other Instagram story posts, where she admitted that Pall has yet to apologize for her discovery of him with another woman. She also revealed Pall has allegedly been trying to keep the news quiet. Ironically enough, Woodward posted a screenshot that an Instagram video post was removed from her page — which was seemingly the footage that is now on her story. “Taking it like a man,” she wrote on the removed post. It appears as though someone flagged the post as inappropriate.

In other posts, Woodward wrote:

“After hours of begging him for scraps of honesty I chipped away just enough to confirm that this is not the first time he’s remorsely cheated on me. That ‘psycho b–ch’ from Vegas, the ‘lame instagram model’ caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched. Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it its not that bad and, in differen words, that because he’s famous now he has a different rulebook for decency. What’s perhaps most amazing is that he HASNT EVEN APOLOGIZED.

What he has done is everything he possibly can to stop this from coming out, from looking the kind of person who does what he’s done. ‘You’re better than this.’ That’s right I am, but you’re not and if there was ever a time to hold powerful men accountable for their disgusting behavior it’s now.

Don’t be that guy. Don’t let your friend or brother or business partner be that guy. Basic respect for women in your life should not be such a hard standard to hold each other to.

I really appreciate all the kind messages I’ve been getting. I’m moving on with my life now with the satisfaction that I’m liberated from a horrible person and encourage anyone else in a similar position to know your worth and do the same”.

Pall has yet to directly address Woodward’s posts.

