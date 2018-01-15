Krystal Nielson: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Beauty Feuding With Bibiana

The bad blood is real between Krystal and Bibiana on ‘The Bachelor.’ Before the next episode, here’s what you need to know about Krystal. Will she win Arie’s heart?

1. Krystal Nielson does not get along with fellow contestant Bibiana. During the Jan. 8 episode, Bibiana Julian, 30, and Krystal, 29, got into a heated argument. Bibiana was furious with Krystal for talking to Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, before the rose ceremony when she already had a rose. When Bibiana got the chance to talk to Arie, Krystal cut in again. Bibiana later when off on Krystal. She said Krystal has alienated herself from the other women with her selfish behavior.

2. Her brother is homeless. In the very first episode of season 22, Krystal is seen feeding food to the homeless. She later reveals that her brother has been homeless for years. Krystal says she’s tried to get her brother off the streets, but he’s refused her help. Despite all of this, Krystal continues to have a positive outlook on life.

3. She’s a fitness coach. Krystal currently lives in San Diego and works as an Orangetheory fitness coach in the Point Loma studio. She’s a NASM-certified personal trainer, NASM MMA conditioning specialist, nationally-qualified bikini competitor, yoga sculpt instructor, and ambassador for Yoga for Homeless, according to her profile. She initially moved to California to pursue a career in entertainment journalism, but she left that behind when she discovered her true passion for fitness.

4. She used to compete in fitness competitions! She revealed a photo from one competition in Oct. 2015. The girl is RIPPED!

5. Arie picked her to change up The Bachelor format. The Jan. 8 episode featured two one-on-one dates and only one group date. Krystal was chosen to go on a one-on-one date with Arie. He took Krystal home in Arizona via private jet and introduced her to his family. That’s a huge move in only the second week!

The Bachelor season 22 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Krystal will make it far on The Bachelor? Let us know!