Bekah Martinez: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Who Won’t Reveal Her Age

Bekah is going to cause some serious drama on ‘The Bachelor.’ She’s keeping everyone on the show guessing about her real age. Here’s what you need to know about Bekah!

1. Even though Bekah doesn’t talk about her age on the show, we know her real age. Bekah is 22 years old. After perusing her Instagram and stumbling upon a post from Feb. 10, 2016. At that time, Bekah was celebrating her 21st birthday. So that means she turned 22 in Feb. 2017 and will turn 23 in Feb. 2018. This means that there’s a 14-year age gap between Bekah and Arie Luyendyk Jr., who is 36 years old. Her age is going to be a major topic of discussion this season. One contestant says in the promo for season 22, “I think she is reluctant to tell Arie how old she is.” Here’s some perspective for you: Bekah was just 17 years old when Arie was on The Bachelorette in 2012. WHOA.

2. She’s made quite the statement with her haircut. When Bekah showed up to meet Arie, she arrived in a cherry red ’68 Mustang. She looked gorgeous in a slinky dress and rocked a beautiful pixie cut. She’s the first contestant to have a pixie cut on the show, according to Refinery 29. Most of the female contestants have long, flowing hair, so Bekah’s look is a refreshing change. No hair extensions for Bekah!

3. She’s a nanny in the Los Angeles area. Bekah loves kids. In her ABC bio, she says that he hopes to be “teaching art or owning an art studio for children” in 5 years.

4. She’s athletic! Bekah received an invite to nationals for rock climbing and placed third on the west coast in her division. The girl’s got skills!

5. She’s got babies on the brain! Bekah also said in her ABC bio that she is “hopefully married and planning to have babies” in 5 years.

The Bachelor season 22 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

