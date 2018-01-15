‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Learns She’s Pregnant As Gary’s Wife Considers Adopting Leah

Just as Amber discovered she’s pregnant, during the Jan. 15 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, Gary’s wife suggested she adopt Leah since Amber’s been MIA.

Well, now we know why Amber Portwood was so upset with MTV earlier today. She must have seen an early screening of the Jan. 15 episode of Teen Mom OG, during which her ex, Gary Shirley, and his new wife, talked crap about her and then toyed with the idea of fully adopting Leah, as she’s been MIA since breaking up with Matt and hooking up with her new BF. As we told you, she took to Twitter a few hours ago, and ripped into them, saying, “Make sure to watch Gary and Kristina tonight talking s*** about me! It must be hard making money off of me! Being such a bad mom and all. Where would they be? Wait..in a 1 bedroom shack in the ghetto of Anderson where he was before I got out and the show came back on!! Ignorant!”

She also blasted the network itself for making her new relationship with Andrew and subsequent pregnancy look like a “joke”. “I’ve been on this show for 10 years. I’ve been through hell! MTV has turned my pregnancy and this relationship into a joke in one of the happiest times of my life. Apparently my life is just for people to tell me how horrible I am as a mother because I went through depression!” she tweeted. As seen on tonight’s new episode, Amber went on a “romantic” trip to Hawaii with Andrew, but she started getting super sick and vomiting everywhere. Upon a third round of throwing up, Amber decided to take a pregnancy test. The episode ended before she could reveal the results, but anyone who’s been paying attention to the news already knows the answer. You’re not fooling us, MTV!

As for the other girls, Catelynn removed her birth control but decided to keep it a secret from Tyler. He, however, wants her to quit smoking before they even consider trying for another baby. Farrah also went on a family vacation to Italy, where she butted heads with Debra over dinner — they both took jabs at each other in regards to their choices of men, and curse words were exchanged. And finally, Ryan and Mackenzie had joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in Las Vegas (why was Ryan drinking?) before Maci learned Taylor is not invited to their wedding. Awkward!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Teen Mom OG? Tell us below!