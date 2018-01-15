Paige VanZant Vows To Return ‘Better & Stronger’ After Breaking Arm & Losing At Fight Night 124

At UFC Fight Night 124, Paige VanZant broke her arm — and she has the x-ray to prove it. She’s not letting the injury get her down, though. See her inspiring message!

Paige VanZant suffered a brutal loss to Jessica Rose-Clark at UFC Fight Night 124 on Jan. 14, but there’s a lot more than just pride at stake after the defeat. During the match, Paige injured her arm, and although she was able to finish the fight, she went to get it checked out afterwards. The X-ray confirmed the worst: Her right arm was broken. Ouch! The injury happened during the first round of the fight, and Paige informed her team following the second round. It was clear she was in pain after the final bell rang, as she grabbed her right arm and showed some agony on her face.

“Well…I broke my arm in the first!” Paige tweeted, along with the X-ray. “I was able to finish the fight but as you can see, had a hard recovering and throwing my right. I’ll be back better and stronger than ever! It’s all apart of the fight game. god had other plans for me. darn spinning back fist.” She also gave credit to her competitor by sharing a video of the hit that caused the break and writing, “@MissJessyes you got a hard head girl!! Congrats tonight. Tough as nails.” Unfortunately, the broken arm made it difficult for Paige to fight at her full potential.

The recovery time for the 23-year-old MMA fighter has not been confirmed, but she’s definitely made it clear that she plans on making a comeback at some point. For now, though, we hope she gets the rest she needs!

