‘Outlander’ Season 4: Jamie Hides [SPOILER] In New Sneak Peek — How You Can Watch

Starz aired an exclusive scene teasing one character’s arrival in ‘Outlander’ season 4 on Jan. 14. Get the details, find out how you can watch the preview, and check out a new photo!

The Droughtlander just got a whole lot easier! The season 4 sneak peek opens with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) coming upon Redcoats, who want to know why they’re out so late. Claire says it’s a “family matter,” but one of the soldiers demands to know what’s in their wagon. “Nothing of worth,” Jamie says. Just food and a body. Yes, that’s right. A man was hanged earlier, and Jamie and Claire want to take him to his kinsmen for a proper burial.

The Redcoat soldier is suspicious of Jamie and Claire, so he asks one of his fellow men to stab the corpse with a bayonet to make sure he’s dead. The body doesn’t move, so Jamie and Claire are allowed to continue on their journey. While we don’t get to see the body, book readers will know exactly who is under the sheet: Stephen Bonnet! Stephen, who will be played by Ed Speleers, is introduced in the Outlander book Drums of Autumn. Stephen was supposed to be hanged with Gavin Hayes, a friend of Jamie’s and a survivor of the Battle of Culloden. Stephen escaped and hid. After Gavin’s execution, Stephen asks for Jamie’s help in getting out of town. Jamie hides Stephen in his wagon, with Stephen posing as a dead body. He is stabbed in the leg, as you see in the scene, but he manages to not make a sound.

The sneak peek is available to watch on the Starz app or video on demand. It is not available online — yet. If you subscribe to Starz using Amazon Prime, you can watch the preview there as well. The exclusive first look comes after the television provider Optimum dropped Starz from its channel line-up.

Starz revealed the season 4 sneak peek after a season 3 marathon on Jan. 14. The cast and crew are currently filming season 4 of Outlander on location in Scotland. The new season doesn’t not have a premiere date, but it will return in 2018. Season 4, which will consist of 14 episodes, is based off the fourth novel in Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling series, Drums of Autumn.

