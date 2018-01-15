Olivia Nova: Friend Says Porn Star Was Desperate To ‘Change’ Her Life & Get Sober Before Death

Before her untimely passing, Olivia Nova reportedly tried to save her own life. After doctors said her ‘days were limited,’ the porn star tried to sober up and get ‘healthy.’

In another shocking death that rocked the adult entertainment industry, Olivia Nova – real name Lexi Forde, 20 – passed away on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. While the industry was shocked by another young life being cut short, Olivia supposedly knew she was going to die – unless she made some drastic changes. “Lexi knew her days were limited,” a close friend named Jimmie Romero told Mirror Online. “She was told in October by doctors…she was at a friends’ house trying to get sober. She had three days off [from] everything.”

“She said she wanted to change her lifestyle. She looked in my eyes and said to me, ‘I want to stop and change my life. I have a family that loves me,’” Jimmie added. Olivia’s friend works in recover rehabs and has been sober for 14 years. He recognized the warning signs and reportedly begged Olivia to get to a hospital in order to fully detox. She reportedly declined so she could be there for another friend “heading down a dangerous path. “I am indebted to Lexi for her selfless act. She passed trying to save others and I believe that’s the stuff saints are made of,” Jimmie said.

Olivia’s cause of death remains unknown. She had been involved in the porn industry for less than a year, starting her adult entertainment career in March 2017, according to Fox News. She quickly developed a following, amazing more than 20,000 followers on Twitter. It also seemed that Olivia had dreams beyond her careen in porn. In the last interview she gave before her death, she said she had plans of “graduating school,” and she had desires to launch “this huge project, it’s non profit, that I want to be part of.”

This latest shocking death comes after August Ames, 23, committed suicide in December 2017, following a scandal where she was accused of being homophobic after making remarks on social media. August’s death was in the same month as Turi Lu’s fatal overdose. These women’s deaths have left huge holes in the hearts of those who loved them. “If there is a heaven,” Jimmie said of Olivia, “I hope you’re smiling and all the pain is gone. Sleep easy, my friend. My love, respect always… You will never be forgotten.”

Our thoughts continue to go out to Olivia/Lexi’s family, friends and loved ones during this painful time.