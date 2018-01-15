Carolina Panthers Employee & Mom, 37, Kills Her Beautiful Kids, 7 & 3, Before Jumping Off Bridge

Mom-of-two Christina Treadway tragically threw herself off a bridge after fatally injuring her children. Her gorgeous, talented kids, 7 & 3, were later found with horrifying life-threatening injuries.

Christina Treadway, 37, decided to take her own life by jumping off a highway bridge on North Carolina’s Interstate 485 after allegedly fatally harming her two adorable kids — son Isaiah Miller, 7, and sweet daughter Iliyah Miller, 3. While Christina had a whole YouTube page dedicated to how much she loved her kids and their amazing accomplishments, she reportedly sent Isaiah and Iliyah’s father a chilling text message “saying that she loves him and she’s sorry and that she’s going to end it all and the kids,” according to the deceased children’s grandfather Greg Moore. While authorities haven’t released the nature of the kids’ tragic injuries, when they arrived at their home they were in life-threatening condition and later died from their wounds at Carolina Medical Center.

Now, police are trying to figure out what prompted Christina to take the lives of her two kids out of the blue. In a statement, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Maj. Mike Smathers said, “Obviously, that’s at the core of this investigation. What would cause someone to be so despondent to want to take their own life and take the lives of their children? But that’s going to be a key component of the investigation, and we’re nowhere near ready to speak on that.”

Isaiah and Iliyah’s other set of grandparents, Christina’s parents, have since set up a GoFundMe, which also has sweet and touching pictures of the beautiful kids, to help pay for the cost of their funeral arrangements and travel expenses. When it comes to Christina’s suicide and Isaiah and Illiyah’s violent death, their grandmother Tina Moore is completely shocked. She said of Christina, “She was a great mom. She was really, really a great girl. I love Tina to death, but she was just troubled. I don’t know what happened because she came and stayed at my house for the summer. I don’t know what happen, she just lost it.”

