NAACP Image Awards 2018: Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige & More Stun On Red Carpet

The stars are here! Tons of celebrities hit the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards on Jan. 15, and you can see all the arrival photos here!

The achievements of people of color in motion pictures, television, music and literature are being celebrated at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards, and some of the biggest stars are in attendance. The red carpet was jam-packed with some of the biggest names of 2017, and you can check out all the red carpet pics here. One of the first to arrive was Halle Berry, who looked stunning in a strapless, red and black lace gown by REEM ACRA. Niecy Nash also shined in a metallic gold dress with a high-slit above her left leg and a deep neckline that showed off her sexy cleavage. Kerry Washington also walked the carpet in a sexy black dress with spaghetti straps and a fluffy bottom. Want to see who else walked the carpet? Click through our photo gallery above!

The 2018 NAACP Image Awards are being hosted by Anthony Anderson, with stars like Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige, Sterling K. Brown, Yara Shahidi, Michael B. Jordan and plenty more confirmed as presenters. Octavia Spencer, Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, and many others, are also slated to attend. Common and Andra Day will be taking the stage to perform, as well, so it’s going to be a jam-packed night! Keep checking back because we’ll be updating the red carpet gallery as the stars continue to arrive!

Who are you most excited to see? And who do you think was the best dressed of the night? It’s too hard for us to choose, so we’ll let you do the honors!

HollywoodLifers, who had your favorite look at the NAACP Image Awards?