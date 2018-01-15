NAACP Image Awards’ Best Dressed List: Kerry Washington, Halle Berry & More

Stars flooded the red carpet for the NAACP Image Awards on Jan. 15 to celebrate their inspiring and difference-making work. See the best fashion looks of the night here!

It was an emotional and star-studded event as Anthony Anderson hosted the 49th NAACP Image Awards, which were broadcast LIVE on Jan. 15, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Held from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, stars like Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige and many more looked absolutely gorgeous. Mary’s been rocking EVERY carpet this season. She looked lovely in a strapless, black and silver Alberta Ferretti gown at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. These red carpet looks are a far cry from her character in Mudbound, which is a raw and revealing role, both physically and emotionally.

Issa Rae looked amazing! We loved her dress, and we also loved her hair and makeup — she’s the new face of COVERGIRL, so you can get her look with affordable products from the drugstore! Yara Shahidi looked so cute. We are LOVING her fashion lately! Her Black-ish co-star (her on-screen mom), Tracee Ellis Ross, looked stunning as well. Andra Day took the stage with Common and in addition to her moving performance, she showed off her flawless fashion sense.

Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer, Ava DuVernay, and many more women all looked gorgeous for the awards, which celebrated people of color of their achievements. See the best fashion moments of the night in the gallery attached!

