Bruno Mars & More Hunks Rock The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet — See Pics

The dudes are looking dapper at the NAACP Image Awards! Idris Elba, Bruno Mars & more guys put their most fashionable foot forward at the event. See their sexy suits!

The 49th NAACP Image Awards are here, and with Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, 47, hosting, it’s bound to be a great night! But before the awards are handed out to some deserving stars, the A-listers brought their A-game on the red carpet. From Bruno Mars, 32, to Idris Elba, 45, the men proved they know a thing or two about fashion. Heck, even the younger men in Hollywood brought their fashion A-game!

Of course, all of these celebs didn’t dress up for nothing. JAY-Z, 48, for instance, has five nominations, which is tied with Mary J. Blige, 46, for most noms at the award ceremony this year. He’s up for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Music Video (for “4:44”), Outstanding Song (for “The Story Of O.J.), and Outstanding Album (for 4:44).

It was also exciting to see some fresh faces this year! Khalid, 19, and Daniel Kaluuya, 28, are two of the nominees who are new to the event’s red carpet. While Daniel has starred in movies before, it wasn’t until Get Out that the British actor achieved international recognition — as well as significant, and well-deserved, critical acclaim. He is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in the 2017 horror film, which also received a nom for Outstanding Motion Picture, as well as nominations for writing and directing. Khalid’s certified-platinum debut album American Teen set the teen singer up as not only an artist to watch, but an NAACP nominee for Outstanding New Artist. Based on these stars’ unique talents (and on-point fashion sense), it’s likely that this won’t be the last time we see them grace the red carpet!

We love all of these guys’ looks! Click through the gallery above to see all the sexy suits rocked by men at the NAACP Image Awards!

