Melania Trump Trolled For MLK Day Tweet About Equality Just Days After Husband’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comment

Melania Trump tweeting about equality on MLK Day while her husband exhibits racism has angered voters. They’re not holding back calling FLOTUS out!

First Lady Melania Trump probably didn’t expect that a seemingly innocuous message about Martin Luther King Jr. would get this kind of response. “Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & his service to this great country. I am honored to be First Lady of a nation that continually strives for equality & justice for all,” she tweeted on January 15. Polite, respectful enough. Here’s the problem. Her husband, President Donald Trump, has been spouting an endless stream of racist word vomit since he took office (and before).

To tweet about “equality and justice” on MLK Day is laughable to a lot of people, considering what her husband has done to impede both. The sentiment on Twitter in response to her tweet, summed up, is, “Have you even met your husband?!?!” Melania’s tweet was compared to her anti-cyber-bullying initiative as first lady, which is still just baffling; Trump is one of the most infamous and astounding cyber bullies in the world, and she doesn’t see any irony in what she’s trying to promote.

The MLK Day tweet comes just days after President Trump called Haiti and African nations “sh*thole countries,” and asked why the United States couldn’t have more immigrants from (white, very white) Norway instead. In the past, he said that all Haitians “have aids,” as well. He’s called Mexicans rapists and murderers, attempted to ban transgender soldiers from the military, and denied travel from seven countries seemingly picked at random on the basis of “security.” So yeah — Melania tweeting about “equality and justice for all” evoked a pretty enraged response. Here’s just a sampling:

You might want to talk to your husband about equality and justice for all. — Frances (@pennyblab) January 15, 2018

Have you spoken to your husband about this?? — Joan Young (@HandleFlier) January 15, 2018

Have you met your husband lately??? #mlkday — EastieStrong (@eastiestrong) January 15, 2018

What planet does she live on? pic.twitter.com/qFyCceOvKP — Vee vee (@veeveecastle) January 15, 2018

Man, you got a lot of nerve posting something like this. That's all I have to say. — Kim M. ☮️ (@Blacklace40) January 15, 2018

As my husband blocks DACA and disparages people of color on a daily basis. Keep MLK name out of your tweets — Keith Hersey (@keith_hersey) January 15, 2018

Lmao nice try — kate🌸 (@avengerhes_) January 15, 2018

You might want to have a word with your husband — Max ❄️ (@MadAlix14) January 15, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sweet Beans (@BigAppleBaby) January 15, 2018

That’s really funny. Don’t you even listen to your husband talk or have you learned how to tune him out? If so, how? Many of us have been trying to do that for months. 🙉🙉🙉 — Colleen Grotti (@colleengrott) January 15, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think the first lady’s tweet is hypocritical, or are you fine with it? Let us know.