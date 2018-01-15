Kylie Jenner Cries Over Khloe’s Pregnancy After Missing Reveal On ‘KUWTK’

Aw! Kylie Jenner cried tears of joy when Khloe Kardashian revealed her pregnancy to her through FaceTime on the most recent episode of ‘KUWTK.’ Get the details of the sweet moment here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, couldn’t hold her tears back when Khloe Kardashian, 33, told her she was pregnant on the Jan. 14 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and it was extremely touching! Khloe and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, put together a barbecue to tell all their closest family and friends the happy news and although Kylie wasn’t there, Khloe and some of their sisters, including Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 37, along with mom Kris Jenner, 62, made sure to excitingly tell her on FaceTime! “Are you pregnant?!,” Kylie, who can only be seen from her chest up on the phone, asked after big sis Khloe told her she wanted her to know something. “I’m pregnant,” Khloe confirmed before shocked Kylie expressed her disbelief. “Are you kidding because I’m going to cry,” Kylie emotionally said before she started showing her tears. Khloe confirmed she was indeed not kidding to which Kylie let her know she was so happy for her. Check out some of the best pics from Keeping Up With the Kardashians here!

Perhaps Kylie’s extra sensitivity about her upcoming niece or nephew is because of her own reported pregnancy. The reality star has yet to admit that she’s expecting her bundle of joy with Travis Scott, 25, and she’s been in hiding for months now. She is reportedly supposed to give birth before Khloe, who is due in late March/early Apr., so it could be any day now. With all the speculation about the details of Kylie’s pregnancy, her fans are sure to be thrilled when she decides to announce her happy news!

In addition to Kylie and Khloe, Kim is expecting a baby early this year but she’s having hers via surrogate after a rough bout with her last two pregnancies. We can’t think of anything better than three new babies in one year so 2018 is looking pretty good for the reality beauties! The Kardashian/Jenner clan just keeps getting bigger and we’re loving every minute of it!

