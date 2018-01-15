Kris Jenner Worried About Kylie’s Reclusive New Lifestyle: Why It’s A ‘Super Sensitive’ Subject

Fans aren’t the only ones concerned that Kylie Jenner hasn’t been seen out in public lately. Kris Jenner is anxious about her turning into a total recluse!

It’s basically a mother’s job to worry, and Kris Jenner‘s working full-time now when it comes to Kylie Jenner. At some point early on in her pregnancy, Kylie, 20, decided to withdraw from the public completely, a total 180 from her candid and extremely open lifestyle — especially when it came to social media. Seriously; when was the last time you saw a Kylie selfie? Kris, 61, is so worried about her daughter, especially because she’s been through this before. Remember when Rob Kardashian developed severe agoraphobia?

Kylie becoming reclusive “is a super sensitive subject for Kris because she’s already dealing with one child that’s become a total recluse,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t help but worry that Kylie will get stuck in this rut and hide in the compound forever the way Rob seems to be doing. Kris is praying that Kylie will get back out there soon, she’s very worried about her.”

Poor Kris — and poor Kylie. The source told us that Kylie’s not just staying out of the spotlight because she wants to keep her pregnancy a secret. She’s terrified that people will be cruel about her baby weight gain like they were to sister Kim Kardashian, 37. People we so mean to Kim! “[Kylie’s] got major anxiety about it…she knows how harsh people are and she just feels too fragile right now to deal with any sort of body shaming that she’s sure will happen,” the source told us. We hope that she can feel better soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kris has a reason to be worried about Kylie after what happened with Rob? Let us know!